Xbox Game Pass drops SD Gundam Battle Alliance

NEWSPCXBOXBS

Written by:

February 9, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week released SD Gundam Battle Alliance to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

SD Gundam Battle Alliance is a multiplayer action RPG that includes new mobile suits, solo and online co-op battles.


Previous Story:
Nintendo Switch Online drops Game Boy, Game Boy Advance titles

Comments are closed.