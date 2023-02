GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Fire Emblem Engage for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Feb. 4, Fire Emblem Engage ranked as the No. 16 best-selling boxed software title in the region.

Fire Emblem Engage is a new strategy title that includes turn-based tactical battles that allows the user to summon heroes from past Fire Emblem games.