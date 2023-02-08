Nintendo Switch Online drops Game Boy, Game Boy Advance titles

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles for the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Game Boy titles include Tetris, Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX, Gargoyle’s Quest, Game & Watch Gallery 3, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Metroid II: Return of Samus, Wario Land 3, and Kirby’s Dream Land.

Game Boy Advance titles include Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3, WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$, Kuru Kuru Kururin, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid service that provides access to online play. Titles including Splatoon 2, ARMS, Mario Kart 8, Mario Tennis, and Sushi Striker: Way of Sushido require a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Finally, the service offers Save Data Cloud Backup to save data online.

A 1-Month membership costs $3.99, Nintendo Switch Online 3-Month Membership at $7.99 and 12-Month Membership at $19.99. A 12-Month Family membership with up to seven members costs $34.99.

A 12-Month membership for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack includes the option to play select Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis, Game Boy, and Game Boy Advance titles with local and online multiplayer functionality at $49.99.