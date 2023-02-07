PS Plus PS5, PS4 PSN Feb. 2023 games deploy

Sony Corp. this week released PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles for PlayStation Plus members to be released to the PlayStation Network division.

PS Plus titles for Feb. 2023 include Evil Dead: The Game (PS5, PS4), OlliOlliWorld (PS5, PS4), Destiny: Beyond Light (PS5, PS4), and Mafia: The Definitive Edition.

Titles will be available between Feb. 7 to Mar. 6.

The PlayStation Plus membership offers discounted games, cloud saves, automatic game updates, early access to beta programs, and the Instant Game Collection.