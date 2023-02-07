Nintendo Switch sales total 122.5M units

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said Nintendo Switch have totaled 122.5 million units to date.

In the third quarter, Nintendo full year operating profit between Q1 and Q3 totaled 410.5 billion yen, a 13.1 percent decline from the year prior.

The Nintendo Switch sold 8.25 million hardware units and 76.71 million software units in the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2022.

From Q1 to Q3, the Nintendo Switch sold 14.91 million units, a 21.3 percent decline year-over-year. Nintendo Switch software sold 172.11 million units, a four percent decline from the year prior. The company cited a shortage of semiconductors and other component supplies that impacted production until late summer.

The hardware has sold 122.55 million units to date. Nintendo Switch software sales totaled 994 million units.

The company forecasts 18 million sold this fiscal year.