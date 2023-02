Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding NIS America 30th Anniversary Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 87 percent.

Discounted titles include Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 1, Yomawari: Lost in the Dark, Mad Rat Dead, Disgaea 5 Complete, Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero?, Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, and Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travlers.

The sale ends Feb. 12.