PSN holds PS5, PS4 Critic’s Choice Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Critic’s Choice Sale for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include NBA 2K23, Dying Light 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Madden NFL 23, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Resident Evil Village, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, F1 22, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition.

The sale ends Feb. 16.