Xbox Game Pass drops Grid Legends

February 3, 2023
Microsoft Corp. this week released EA Inc.’s Grid Legends to Xbox Game Pass for Cloud.
Grid Legends is a racing title that includes motorsport events, live multiplayer races, and Race Creator to design races.
