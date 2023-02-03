Microsoft holds Xbox price increase in Japan

Microsoft Corp. this week increased prices of the Xbox Series X|S hardware in Japan.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will both hold a 5,000 yen price increase to 59,978 and 37,978, respectively.

In Q2, the More Personal Computing sector, which includes the Xbox business, recorded $14.2 billion in revenue, a 19 percent decline year-over-year.

Xbox content and services revenue decreased by 12 percent due to declines in first party content and lower monetization in third-party content, but was offset in part by demand for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue declined 13 percent from one year ago.