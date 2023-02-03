Dead Space No. 1 Steam product in Jan. 31 data

Valve Inc. this week said EA Inc.’s Dead Space for the PC ranked as the top product at Steam in the latest data from the company.

Between Jan. 24 and Jan. 31, Dead Space ranked as the No. 1 top-selling Steam product based on revenue.

Dead Space is a remake of the third-person sci-fi horror action title. It utilizes the Frostbite engine to improve the story and gameplay mechanics of the original.

The final game includes third-person shooting and weapon upgrades to battle enemies on the USG Ishimura.