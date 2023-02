Microsoft Corp. this week released Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Developed by CyberConnect2 Co. Ltd, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R is a fighting title that includes more than 50 characters, All Star Battle Mode to play through more than 100 battles, and Online Mode for competitive bouts.