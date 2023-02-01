Samsung Galaxy S23 Series detailed

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this week detailed the new Galaxy S23 Series smartphones, including the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra.

New features include double optical image stabilization for sharper low-light videos, object-based AI processing, and real-time ray tracing for mobile gaming.

The S23 and S23+ will both include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile platform, 12MP front camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide camera, and 50MP Wide camera. The S23 will sport a 6.1-inch FHD+ display at 120Hz and 3,900mAh battery, while the S23+ will include a 6.6-inch FHD+ display at 120Hz and a 4,700mAh battery.

The S23 Ultra will include a 6.8-inch QHD+ display at 120Hz, 12MP front camera, 10MP Telephoto, 12MP Ultra-Wide camera, 200MP Wide camera, 5,000mAh battery, and a Vapor Cooling Chamber for graphic-heavy games.

The S23 will be sold at $799.99, the S23+ at $999.99, and the S23 Ultra at $1,1199.99 Feb. 17.