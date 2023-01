Famitsu this month said Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.’s One Piece Odyssey for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the region.

Between Jan. 16 and Jan. 22, One Piece Odyssey sold 3,565 units to rank at No. 14 in the period.

One Piece Odyssey is a turn-based RPG to include Straw Hat Crew members in a brand new adventure set on a mysterious island.

The final game includes new enemies, side episodes and battles, and unique exploration skills.