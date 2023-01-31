Kensington H3000 Headset review: A solid connection

A headset is a mandatory accessory for work-from-home productivity, and the Kensington H3000 Headset checks all the boxes for comfort, battery life, and even gaming.

The H3000 is a wireless headset that includes cooling gel-infused memory foam earpads to keep the headset cool for long work sessions. The leatherette headband is adjustable for an easy fit, and swivel earcups help to further adjust the hardware for comfort.

Outside one earcup are quick access controls for volume, play/pause, and mute. The buttons are serviceable, though a volume rocker would be preferred.

Inside the product are 40mm drivers for robust sound. While the headset does not feature active noise cancelling, its passive noise cancelling is decent to block out a layer of nearby noises.

Testing the headset for gaming on Resident Evil Village, the headset did a fantastic job of capturing all the environmental audio layers from creaks to footsteps to shotgun blasts.

The flip down mic held a decent sound quality in a call test. The person on the other end of the call said the voice quality was good and there weren’t any major hiccups during use.

Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity was easy from the Mac desktop, with the H3000 itself announcing ‘Headset On’, ‘Battery High’. Battery life is exceptional on the device with more than 60 hours for music and 40 hours for calls. A quick 15 minute charge via USB-C will yield another 8 hours of use.

Finally, the headset includes a handy hardcase perfect for business travel.

The Kensington H3000 Headset is a solid product for work or play. It sells at $109.99.