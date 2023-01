Microsoft Corp. this week will the Publisher Spotlight Series Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Construction Simulator – Extended Edition, Train Sim World 3: Deluxe Edition, Bassmaster Fishing, Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition, Empire of Sin – Deluxe Edition, Stellaris: Console Edition, and The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing.

The sale ends Jan. 31.