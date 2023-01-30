Xbox Game Pass drops Roboquest

NEWSXBOXBS

Written by:

January 30, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week released Roboquest to Xbox Game Pass for Console.

Roboquest is a FPS title in which the user battles against deadly robots.

The final game includes upgrades, abilities, and customizations.


Previous Story:
Xbox Series X|S No. 4 in Japan Jan. 22 sales
Next Story:
Forza Motorsport to drift 500 vehicles

Comments are closed.