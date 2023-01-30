Xbox Game Pass drops Roboquest

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
January 30, 2023
Microsoft Corp. this week released Roboquest to Xbox Game Pass for Console.
Roboquest is a FPS title in which the user battles against deadly robots.
The final game includes upgrades, abilities, and customizations.
