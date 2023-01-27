Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack drops GoldenEye 007

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released GoldenEye 007 to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Released to the Nintendo 64 in 1997, GoldenEye 007 is a first-person shooter based on the James Bond film. The title includes stealth-based shooting, 4-player local multiplayer functionality, and 4K Ultra HD support.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack includes the option to play select Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles with local and online multiplayer functionality.

The 12-Month Individual Membership sells at $49.99 and the 12-Month Family Membership sells at $79.99.