Hi-Fi Rush No. 5 Steam product

Valve Inc. this week said Microsoft Corp.’s Hi-Fi Rush for the PC ranked as a top-selling Steam product.

This week, Hi-Fi Rush ranked as the No. 5 top-selling Steam product based on revenue.

Developed by Tango Gameworks, Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm action title in which users enter a cel-shaded world and attack enemies to the beat of the soundtrack.

Certain attacks made to the beat results in super attacks that add a layer of music to the soundtrack.

The final game includes a robot cat that guides the player toward new areas.