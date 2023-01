Valve Inc. this week said Atlus West’s Persona 3 Portable for the PC ranked as a top-selling Steam title in the latest data from the company.

Between Jan. 17 to Jan. 24, Persona 3 Portable ranked as the No. 14 Steam product based on revenue.

Persona 3 Portable is a turn-based RPG that includes remastered graphics, improved gameplay, difficulty selection and quick save functionality.

In the title, users live through a full school year between two distinct protagonists.