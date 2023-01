Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Lunar New Year Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Gotham Knights, FIFA 23, Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition, Sonic Frontiers, Resident Evil Raccoon City Edition, Back 4 Blood, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Edition, Namco Museum Archives Vol 1, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy.

The sale ends Jan. 31.