Nintendo eShop holds Capcom Lunar New Year Sale

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Capcom Lunar New Year Sale for the Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 88 percent.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil Revelations, Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Devil May Cry, Mega Man 11, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Resident Evil, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers.

The sale ends Feb. 1.