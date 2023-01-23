Kensington Docking Station MD120U4 review: Maximum mobility

Road warriors who need to pack light but don’t want to sacrifice desktop functionality should check out the Kensington Docking Station MD120U4, a portable docking station that adds multiple inputs in a small footprint.

The MD120U4 includes a USB4 host cable for up to 40Gbps transfer speeds and power pass through at up to 100W using the USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port. In addition, the hub includes two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, one 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, two HDMI 2.1. ports, and supports Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4.

HDMI 2.1 ports support an 8K 60Hz single monitor, 4K 120Hz for dual monitors, single monitor for MacBook at up to 4K 60Hz, and up to 2K 60Hz for iPad and Samsung DeX devices.

We tested the 100W pass through port to charge a MacBook Pro M1 and it worked without a hitch. In addition, the HDMI 2.1 port was used to relay Resident Evil Village and extended the desktop to a 4K TV without any issues.

Besides mobile work, the dock can be used to add ports to an all-in-one desktop like the iMac M1, which only includes two USB-C ports in the base model.

The dock itself is solid, features a fabric surface, and a tough 9.8-inch cable with storage clip. It fits easily in any briefcase or backpack with its small square chassis.

The Kensington Docking Station MD120U4 is a must-have device for workers on the go. It sells at $149.99 and includes a 3-year limited warranty.