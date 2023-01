Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $20 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4.

The sale discounts select titles to under $20.

Discounted titles include Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, Diablo III: Eternal Collection, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil Triple Pack, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Ultimate Edition, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – The Siege of Paris, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy.

The sale ends Feb. 1.