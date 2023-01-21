Xbox Series X|S No. 4 in Japan Jan. 15 sales

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ranked as the No. 4 best-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this month said the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,052 units to rank as the No. 4 best-selling hardware between Jan. 9 and Jan. 15.

For the period, the Xbox Series X sold 785 units and the Xbox Series S sold 267 units.

In Q1, the Xbox division revenue totaled $3.61 billion.

Xbox content and services revenue decreased by three percent due to declines in first and third-party content engagement, but was offset in part by demand for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

PC Game Pass subscriptions increased 159 percent from the year prior.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue increased 13 percent from one year ago.