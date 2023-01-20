PS5 PSVR launch window lineup previewed

Sony Corp. this week previewed more than 30 titles to be released in the launch window for the PlayStation VR2.

Titles include After the Fall, Altair Breaker, Before Your Eyes, Cities VR, Cosmonious High, Creed: Rise to Glory, The Dark Pictures: Switchback, Demeo, Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate, Fantavision 202X, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, Job Simulator, Jurassic Park Aftermath, Kayak VR: Mirage, Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!, The Last Clockwinder, The Light Brigade, Moss 1 & 2, NFL Pro Era, No Man’s Sky, Pavlov VR, Pistol Whip, Puzzing Places, Resident Evil Village, Rez Infinite, Song in the Smoke, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, Synth Riders, The Tale of Onogoro, Tentacular, Tetris Effect: Connected, Thumper, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution, Vacation Simulator, What the Bat, and Zenith: The Last City.

The PlayStation VR2 headset will be sold Feb. 22 at $549.99.

The standard product will include the PSVR2 headset, PSVR2 Sense controller and stereo headphones.

The PSVR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle will include the PSVR2 headset, PSVR2 Sense controller, stereo headphones, and Horizon Call of the Mountain digital voucher at $599.99.

Finally, the PSVR2 Sense controller charging station will be sold at $49.99.

The PSVR2 will include a function button to activate the see-through feature to switch between viewing the user’s surroundings or viewing in-game content.

In addition, users can connect a PS5 HD Camera to broadcast themselves while the PSVR2 is in use.

PSVR2 Sense controllers can be used to scan the room in order to customize a play area for the hardware.

Finally, VR Mode content will be displayed in 4000 x 2040 HDR resolution at 90Hz/120Hz frame rate, while Cinematic Mode will output in 1920 x 1080 format at 24/60Hz or 120Hz frame rate.

The PSVR2 headset will include a white rounded chassis that features an adjustable scope, stereo headphone jack, integrated ventilation, and a built-in motor for headset feedback.