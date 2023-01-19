Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion No. 10 in Dec. sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest domestic retail data.

In Dec., Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion ranked as the No. 10 best-selling software title based on dollar sales.

Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion is a remaster of the PlayStation Portable exclusive. The action RPG is a prequel to Final Fantasy VII.

The title features SOLDIER 1st Class Zack Flair on his mission to find missing SOLDIER Genesis Rhapsodos.