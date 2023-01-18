Xbox Series X|S sells 269K units in Japan 2022 data

Famitsu this month said Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S sold more than 269,000 units in 2022 the latest retail data from Japan.

For the year, the Xbox Series X|S sold 269,737 units. The hardware has sold 398,395 units in the region to date.

In Q1, the Xbox division revenue totaled $3.61 billion.

Xbox content and services revenue decreased by three percent due to declines in first and third-party content engagement, but was offset in part by demand for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

PC Game Pass subscriptions increased 159 percent from the year prior.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue increased 13 percent from one year ago.