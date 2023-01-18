Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion No. 10 PS5 PSN download

Sony Corp. this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion for the PlayStation 5 ranked as top download at the PlayStation Network division in Dec.

For the month, Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion ranked as the No. 10 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion is a remaster of the PlayStation Portable exclusive. The action RPG is a prequel to Final Fantasy VII.

The title features SOLDIER 1st Class Zack Flair on his mission to find missing SOLDIER Genesis Rhapsodos.