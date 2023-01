Apple Inc. this week released the HomePod 2nd Gen which includes the S7 chip and new Siri functionality.

The HomePod includes a 20mm, built-in base-EQ mic and five tweeters around the base for full acoustic sound, enhanced by S7 chip’s advanced computational audio.

The speaker includes a new built-in temperature and humidity sensor to measure indoor environments. In addition, users can create smart home automations or check temperature and humidity using Siri.

The HomePod 2nd Gen sells at $299.