Xbox holds Countdown Add-on Sale

Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Countdown Add-on Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Forza Horizon 5 + 4 Premium Upgrade Bundle, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 1, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Season Pass, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-on Bundle, The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion, Alien Isolation Season Pass, Moving Out – Movers in Paradise, and Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Upgrade Pack.

The sale ends Jan. 24.