PS Plus Game Catalog Jan. 2023 deploys

January 17, 2023

Sony Corp. this week released the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in Jan. 2023.

New titles for PS Plus Extra and Premium members include Back 4 Blood (PS5, PS4), Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4), Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (PS5), Life is Strange: Before the Storm (PS4), Life is Strange (PS4), Sayonara Wild Hearts (PS4), Jett: The Far Shore (PS5, PS4), Just Cause 4: Reloaded (PS5, PS4), Just Cause 4 (PS4), Omno (PS4), and Erica (PS4).

Classic titles for PS Plus Premium members include Syphon Filter 3 (PS1), Star Wars Demolition (PS1), Hot Shots Golf 2 (PS1).


