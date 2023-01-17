New Mac mini to equip M2, M2 Pro

Apple Inc. this week announced the new Mac mini which includes the M2 processor and will start at $599.

The entry-level Mac mini M2 includes an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU with 8GB unified memory. Compared to the Mac mini M1 the GPU is 35 percent faster in gameplay in Resident Evil Village.

The Mac mini with M2 Pro will features a 10 or 12-core CPU and 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth, double the amount in the standard M2. In addition the M2 Pro delivers up to 2.8X faster gameplay in Resident Evil Village than the Mac mini M1. It will start at $1,299.

The new Mac mini will be sold Jan. 24.