Apple to drop MacBook Pro M2 Pro, M2 Max

Apple Inc. this week announced the MacBook Pro M2 Pro and MacBook Pro M2 Max in 14-inch and 16-inch SKUs.

The MacBook Pro M2 Pro features a 10 or 12-core CPU for up to 20 percent greater performance than the M1 Pro. In addition, the 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth is double the amount in the standard M2. The updated GPU can be configured up to 19 cores for up to 30 percent more graphics performance.

The MacBook Pro M2 Max can yield up to 20 percent better performance than the M1 Max and push up to 38 cores on the GPU. In addition, it includes 400GB/s of unified memory bandwidth and up to 96GB unified memory.

Finally, MacBook Pros now include Wi-Fi 6E and HDMI 2.1.

The 14-inch SKU will start at $1,999 and the 16-inch SKU will start at $2499. Both will be released Jan. 24.