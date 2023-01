Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the ID@ Xbox RPG Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Divinity: Origin Sin 2 – Definitive Edition, Rogue Legacy 2, Astria Ascending, CrossCode, Maneater Apex Edition, Potion Permit, RPGolf Legends, The Legend of Tianding, and Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firament.

The sale ends Jan. 17.