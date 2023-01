Sony Corp. this month said Krafton Inc.’s Callisto Protocol for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title in Dec. 2022.

For the month, The Callisto Protocol ranked as the No. 6 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

Developed by Striking Distance Studios, The Callisto Protocol is a third-person survival horror title in which an inmate must escape Black Iron Prison.

The final game includes shooting and close-quarters combat.