Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion Nintendo Switch No. 18 in Japan

Famitsu this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Jan. 2 and Jan. 8, Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion sold 5,903 units to rank at No. 18 in the period.

Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion is a remaster of the PlayStation Portable exclusive. The action RPG is a prequel to Final Fantasy VII.

The title features SOLDIER 1st Class Zack Flair on his mission to find missing SOLDIER Genesis Rhapsodos.