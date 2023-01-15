Xbox Game Pass titles leave service

Microsoft Corp. this month removed select titles from the Xbox Game Pass service.

Titles removed Jan. 15 include Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc (Console, PC, Cloud), Nobody Saves The World (Console, PC, Cloud), Pupperazzi (Console, PC, Cloud), The Anacrusis (Console, PC, Cloud), We Happy Few (Console, PC, Cloud), and Windjammers 2 (Console, PC, Cloud).

Xbox Game Pass for Console is a subscription service to download Xbox titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

More than 100 Xbox titles are available.

In addition, PC Game Pass offers unlimited access to more than 100 PC game titles from over 75 developers and publishers.

PC Game Pass subscribers Xbox Game Studios title when they premiere, exclusive member discounts and deals, and EA Play membership on PC at no additional cost.