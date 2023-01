Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Holiday Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include NBA 2K3, Madden NFL 23, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’s CUT, Sifu, Demon’s Souls, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition, Tales of Arise, and Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition.

The sale ends Jan. 18.