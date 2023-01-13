MooVert helps travelers book authentic accommodations in France

For travelers who want to skip the typical hotel reservation, France-based MooVert is a booking platform that can offer a quaint cottage or a secluded chateau in one of 13 regions in France.

From MooVert, users can choose accommodations based on geographical locations including Normandie, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, or Île de France, and search more than 160 accommodations from over 60 partners and hosts.

After requesting a house in Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, I was offered multiple room types, and even the entire house itself, which could be booked directly from the website.

In addition, accommodations are rated based on eco-responsibility, contribution to local and heritage development, and comfort and services.

Entering every search parameter can result in no accommodations found, but the site does categorize all available options by region, housing type, or experience with large photos and detailed descriptions.

MooVert was founded in 2021 and is available in 11 languages.