Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II No. 1 PS5 PSN download

Sony Corp. this week said Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for the PlayStation 5 ranked as the top download at the PlayStation Network division in Dec.

For the month, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II ranked as the No. 1 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II contains a Campaign that includes Task Force 141, the Special Ops tactical co-op mode, and Multiplayer for trademark versus competition.

The final game includes a new AI system for new tactical and cover techniques across Campaign and Special Ops.

A new free-to-play battle royale Warzone will be released later this year.