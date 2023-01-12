Kirby and the Forgotten Land No. 28 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Kirby and the Forgotten Land for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Jan. 7, Kirby and the Forgotten Land ranked as the No. 28 best-selling boxed software title in the period.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a third-person 3D action adventure title in which Kirby explores an abandoned world.

The final game includes trademark copy abilities including Mouthful Mode to consume real-world objects.