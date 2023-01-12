King Smith Fitness folds treadmills in half

King Smith Fitness this month demonstrated its latest wave of treadmills, all of which fold in half to save space.

The $999 WalkingPad X21 features a double fold design that folds the running belt in half, then folds upright to store against a wall. The stationary front handle bar features a sleek LED digital display screen and NFC Pairing to relay additional information to a mobile phone.

The $499 WalkingPad C2 is an under desk treadmill that folds in half for ultimate space saving. The compact product features a four-layer running belt and a remote control to start, stop, accelerate, and decelerate in an instant.

Finally, $549 WalkingPad A1 Pro is a sophisticated under desk folding treadmill that integrates a front LED panel and a brushless motor for noise resistance and improved durability.