The King of Fighters XV Season 2 DLC previewed

SNK Corp. this week previewed Season 2 DLC for The King of Fighters XV for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

Season 2 DLC characters include Shingo Yabuki, Kim Kaphwan, Sylvie Paula Paula, and Najd.

Shingo Yabuki will be released in conjunction with a major character refinement patch Jan. 17.

Remaining DLC will be sold between spring, summer, and winter.

The King of Fighters XV includes trademark 3v3 fighting. Returning characters include Terry, Mai, Clark, Ralf, King, Leona, Vanessa, Yashiro, Shermie, Chris, Ryo, Robert, Iori, Benimaru, and Kyo.