Retailer Best Buy Co., Inc. this week price cut Apple Inc.’s iPad 9th Gen to under $250 in a new promotion.

This week, the iPad 9th Gen sells at $249.99, $80 off the $329.99 MSRP.

The iPad 9th Gen is powered by the A13 Bionic chip and includes a 10.2-inch Retina display, 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, 8MP Wide camera, and Touch ID authentication.