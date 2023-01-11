Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II No. 3 at UK retail

DATAPS4PS5XBOXBS

Written by:

January 11, 2023

GfK Chart-Track this week said Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One ranked as the top software in the UK in the latest retail data from the region.

For the week ending Jan. 7, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II ranked as the No. 3 boxed software in the All Formats Chart.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II contains a Campaign that includes Task Force 141, the Special Ops tactical co-op mode, and Multiplayer for trademark versus competition.

The final game includes a new AI system for new tactical and cover techniques across Campaign and Special Ops.


Previous Story:
Xbox Game Pass to drop Persona 3 Portable this month
Next Story:
The King of Fighters XV Season 2 DLC previewed

Comments are closed.