Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Last Chance Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Gotham Knights, NHL 23, Watch Dogs Legion, Bayonetta, Capcom Fighting Collection, Dead Rising, Far Cry 6, Lost Judgment, Mega Man 11, Monster Hunter World, Rainbow Six Extraction, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil Village.

The sale ends Jan. 16.