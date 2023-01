Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. this week will release One Piece Odyssey Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and the PC.

One Piece Odyssey is a turn-based RPG to include Straw Hat Crew members in a brand new adventure set on a mysterious island.

The final game will include new enemies, side episodes and battles, and unique exploration skills.

It will be sold Jan. 13.