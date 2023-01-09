Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II No. 2 Steam product

Valve Inc. this week said Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for the PC ranked as a top-selling Steam product in the latest data from the company.

Between Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II ranked as the No. 2 top-selling Steam product based on revenue.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II contains a Campaign that includes Task Force 141, the Special Ops tactical co-op mode, and Multiplayer for trademark versus competition.

The final game includes a new AI system for new tactical and cover techniques across Campaign and Special Ops.