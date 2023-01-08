The aura sleep mask utilizes light and sound to battle restless nights

A new crowdfunding product called the aura sleep mask utilized light and sound to combat restless nights.

The aura, previewed at the Eureka Park division of CES, was lightweight and comfortable to wear. Once strapped over the eyes, the mask blacked out all external light and emitted dim, pulsating light therapy that was soothing to view.

In addition, the sleep mask includes built-in speakers that can emit live nature, asmr, and guided mediation sounds.

The final product will include a rechargeable battery that lasts up to seven nights, and an integrated app for iOS and Android.