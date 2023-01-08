Skyted mask mutes chats in public spaces

Skyted this month debuted a mask that mutes most external sound for silent game chats, phone calls, and video conferencing.

The mask, which is worn over the mouth, includes a built-in microphone to relay standard voice communication but absorbs 80 percent of the voice vibration to make the chat entirely private in public spaces.

In addition, the mask helps to block out external sounds to improve chat quality.

The final product can pair with any Bluetooth earbud for easy compatibility and usage.

Skyted will market the mask under various designs geared toward specific customers, including business workers and gamers.

Prototypes on display at Eureka Park featured a modern shell that covered the mouth and chin area for maximum speech privacy.

Skyted will be launching a Kickstarter in Mar.